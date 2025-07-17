HBO Built a Real School for the Harry Potter TV Show

HBO is making a major investment in the next generation of Hogwarts students, going so far as to build them their own school. As reported by the BBC, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has received official permission to construct an on-site school using portable buildings for the young cast of the upcoming Harry Potter television series. The move signals a long-term commitment from the studio to its new flagship series, ensuring that production can run smoothly for its entire planned duration without affecting the formal education of all the children involved with the project, from the main stars to the extras.

The planning documents reveal the school can operate on weekdays for a 15-hour window, allowing the show’s young actors to attend classes around their demanding filming schedules. This on-set educational facility has been approved to remain open for a maximum of 10 years, a timeline that aligns perfectly with the producers’ stated goal of adapting one book from the seven-book series per season. By taking direct control of the cast’s schooling, the studio can avoid the logistical hurdles that often complicate productions with underage actors, reinforcing their intent to deliver the series on a consistent schedule.

This behind-the-scenes development comes as production on the highly anticipated Harry Potter series officially gets underway. First-look photos of the cast have already begun to surface, including images of Nick Frost as the beloved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter himself. They are joined by the other members of the core trio, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, who will be among the young students directly benefiting from the new on-site school.

The upcoming Harry Potter series is one of HBO’s most ambitious projects, positioned as a decade-long adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga. The show is being helmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on HBO’s acclaimed series Succession, and is set to premiere in 2027. Production has officially begun at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, with the explicit goal of creating a more detailed and book-accurate retelling of the story than the original film series.

The Harry Potter show has assembled an impressive cast of veteran actors to portray the iconic Hogwarts staff. John Lithgow will play Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Potions Master Severus Snape. Other key adult roles include Anton Lesser as the wandmaker Garrick Ollivander, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, and Louise Brealey as the flying instructor Madam Hooch. As for the young cast, the trio of protagonists is joined by Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Amos Kitson as Harry’s non-magical cousin, Dudley Dursley.

While faithfulness to the source material is a key goal, insiders suggest the series may make some significant narrative changes. For instance, a recent report says Lord Voldemort has already been secretly cast and is set to appear in multiple episodes of the first season. This would be a major departure from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where the Dark Lord’s presence is largely felt rather than seen until the climax. If true, this could mean the show will explore events like the attack on the Potters in Godric’s Hollow in greater detail through Voldemort’s perspective.

The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere in 2027 on HBO and Max.

