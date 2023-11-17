Chicago Fire to Lose Fan-Favorite Star After Season 12

The One Chicago universe is losing yet another cast member. On Thursday, it was reported that Kara Killmer will be exiting Chicago Fire in its upcoming twelfth season. Killmer, who portrays Sylvie Brett in the NBC procedural series, is expected to appear in some of Season 12's episodes, although the exact count is unknown at this point. Killmer has played a role on Chicago Fire since its third season, appearing in a total of 193 episodes, as well as installments of the sister series Chicago Med and Chicago P.D..

Killmer is just the latest Chicago Fire star to depart the series in recent years, including Jesse Spencer, who portrays her onscreen love interest Matt Casey. Taylor Kinney also had to briefly leave the show due to personal reasons, but is expected to return in Season 12.

Who Is Leaving Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D. has also been hit with a number of major cast exits, with Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer exiting the show in the past two seasons. Spiridakos' Hailey Upton and Soffer's Jay Halstead were both part of the fan-favorite ship "Upstead."

"Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, 'Is he going to come back?' 'What's he going to do?' 'What's going on with him and Hailey?" Soffer said at the time of his exit. "I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he's just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead's always going to be in my blood. That's never going to change."

When Will Chicago Fire Season 13 Premiere?

Following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike earlier this fall, Chicago P.D. was one of several shows produced by Dick Wolf to quickly resume writing on their respective new seasons. These also include Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. The new episodes do not currently have a set release date.

What Is Chicago Fire About?

Chicago Fire explores the lives, both professional and personal, of the firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61. They are led by the heroic and determined Battalion Chief Wallace Boden.

The series also stars Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Charlie Barnett, David Eigenberg, Teri Reeves, Eamonn Walker, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Dora Madison Burge, and Steven R. McQueen.

