‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 3 Begins Filming Next Month

The second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has yet to drop on Netflix, but the series has already been renewed for a third and fourth. While the newest episodes will be coming to the streaming service next month, it appears the production of season three will also begin.

According to Production Weekly, “the entertainment industry’s leading source for tracking upcoming film and TV production data,” The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will begin filming its new episodes on April 29th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina will unwrap its Spellman Mortuary set this Spring. Part 3 starts filming April 29th in Vancouver,” they wrote.

According to the attached article from Hollywood North, Netflix plans to film parts three and four throughout spring, summer, and fall. They’re expected to film sixteen more chapters (episodes) in that time.

While not much is known about the eventual third part of the series, fans are eager to get a glimpse of part two. Alexis Denisof of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel fame will be joining the cast as Adam Masters, Ms. Wardell’s boyfriend who does not know she’s been taken over by Madam Satan. The new season will also see the addition of Jedidiah Goodacre (Tomorrowland, The Descendants) as Dorian Gray, the character made famous by Oscar Wilde.

The Netflix original series is based off the comic book of the same name and stars Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Tati Gabrielle, and Gavin Leatherwood. You can check out the official synopsis of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Part Two of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally hit Netflix on April 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!