New Chip ‘n’ Dale Fan Art Imagines the Rescue Rangers for Modern Audiences

From 1988-1990, young Disney animation fans were transported to the wild and wonderful world of Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, and our lives were made better for it. In this age of reboots and re-imaginings flooding TV, many of us are crossing our fingers and hoping to see the adorable adventurers make their way back to Saturday mornings.

Sadly, there isn’t any talk of a Rescue Rangers reboot (yet!), but a couple of comic creators are helping us fill that chipmunk-sized void in the meantime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Becky Dreistadt and Frank Gibson, best known as Becky & Frank and the creators of BOOM! Studios’ Capture Creatures, shared their love for the Rescue Rangers with the world by drawing up their own version of the characters.

Shared to their official Twitter account, these art pieces imagine what Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers could potentially look like if it were made today. As you can see in the image below, their rendition of the title characters is exactly what a fan of the classic series would hope for.

We love Chip and Dale. pic.twitter.com/4NTkL0rQlH — Frank & Becky (@beckyandfrank) April 19, 2018

Of course, where would Chip ‘n’ Dale be without their trusty pals Gadget and Monterey Jack?! Becky & Frank drew up several different pieces depicting the entire Rescue Rangers team together.

Here’s a little snapshot of what we think a new Rescue Rangers adventure could look like! pic.twitter.com/eQE7vuT8VQ — Frank & Becky (@beckyandfrank) April 19, 2018

“Frank and I have loved Chip and Dale forever,” Becky told us when we inquired about their affinity for the Rescue Rangers. “They were the first Disney characters to run up to me at Disneyland years ago and I even dressed as Gadget for Halloween last year. I’ve always loved miniatures and small things, I had hamsters as pets growing up, I’ve always loved squirrels and chipmunks. I think these adventures in tiny worlds is empowering to kids, even if you’re small you can do big things. There’s so much to like about it.”

Like many of us, Becky & Frank’s love of Disney doesn’t just stop at one set of characters. Back before Ducktales was given an official reboot at Disney XD, the artists drew up some concept art for the potential series. Below are just a couple of pieces from that project, but you can find the rest in a Twitter moment here.

Four years ago we were approached to provide some material for a potential reboot of Duck Tales. We’re finally able to share this with you! pic.twitter.com/SHkZkIkQQM — Frank & Becky (@beckyandfrank) August 24, 2017

We’d all love to see Rescue Rangers back on television sometime soon but Disney has yet to announce any sort of plans for a reboot. In the meantime, at least Becky & Frank have made the wait a little more bearable by giving us the next best thing.

If you dig Becky & Frank’s work on Chip ‘n’ Dale, you can check out the first volume of their graphic novel Capture Creatures from BOOM! Stuidos, which is equally as adorable and a ton of fun to read! Their work can also be seen on the web series Bee & Puppycat, where Becky served as a character designer and Frank voice acted and co-wrote the first season.