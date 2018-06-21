Chloe Dykstra Breaks Social Media Silence to Thank Everyone for Their Support

Chloe Dykstra has broken her silence just under a week after levying accusations of abuse and blacklisting against Chris Hardwick.

Dykstra shared the lengthy message to her Twitter account today, thanking fans and followers for their love and support. She also indicated that she hopes that those directly impacted by her story find their own closure and included numbers for both the National Sexual Assault Hotline and for RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you all so, so much. The outpouring of support and love I’ve received over the past few days has been incredible and unexpected. The people who have come forward with both stories validating mine, and stories of their own personal experiences, have helped me immensely with my own healing process. After years of therapy and rebuilding, your support has done so much more for me than all of it combined,” Dykstra wrote in part. You can read her full statement in the post below.

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/giXmp2wb9V — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) June 20, 2018

Last week, Dykstra posted a detailed essay on Medium about the abuse she experienced in a long-term relationship. While Dykstra never directly names Hardwick in the essay entitled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” many of the details correspond to her relationship with the media personality. After her post went viral, AMC responded by removing Talking With Chris Hardwick from their TV schedule as well as removed him as a host for their scheduled The Walking Dead and Doctor Who panels at San Diego Comic-Con next month. Today it was announced that Hardwick would also not be hosting the Warner Bros./DC Film panel at the convention.

For his part, Hardwick released his own statement last Saturday denying the sexual and emotional abuse claims made by Dykstra.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her,” Hardwick said in that statement.

Since then, TMZ has released several text messages between Hardwick and Dykstra dating between 2014 and 2015 intended to counter Dykstra’s claims about the relationship. Earlier today, Hardwick’s mother-in-law Patty Hearst also shared one of Dykstra’s YouTube videos from 2013 in defense of her son-in-law, though the video confirms in part some of what Dykstra wrote in her essay. Specifically, both the video and the essay note that when Dykstra spent the night in the hospital following surgery to deal with an ectopic pregnancy that Hardwick slept in the hospital with her.

“Let me add here: I’ll never forget the night this man slept in a cot at the foot of my hospital bed after my surgery,” Dykstra wrote about the incident. “It made me believe that deep down inside of him maybe there was a man who loved me.”