Christmas Holiday Special Schedule Announced by CBS

CBS has unveiled its annual Christmas programming schedule, featuring the animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman among other classic programming.

The festivities will launch with the long-running Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, airing 9:00 am ET on Thursday, November 22. Anchored by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight (Entertainment Tonight), the 58th annual special will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City.

On Friday, November 23, CBS will air beloved 1969 animated special Frosty the Snowman, featuring narration by Jimmy Durante and the voices of Jackie Vernon as the singing snowman and Billy De Wolfe as lacking magician Professor Hinkle.

Frosty Returns, the 1992 animated special that featured narration by Jonathan Winters and John Goodman as the voice of Frosty, will air immediately afterwards.

Two Robbie the Reindeer animated adventures will follow on Saturday, November 24: Hooves of Fire and Legend Of The Lost Tribe, featuring the voice talents of Ben Stiller, Jim Belushi, Britney Spears, Leah Remini, Hugh Grant, Brad Garrett, and Jerry Stiller. Both specials will be followed by the animated 1996 The Story of Santa Claus, boasting the vocal talents of Tim Curry, Jim Cummings, Betty White, and Ed Asner as Santa.

Rankin and Bass’ beloved 1964 stop motion animated special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, narrated by Burl Ives, returns to CBS Tuesday, November 27.

Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, a two-hour live broadcast and the first-ever live concert held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium, airs Sunday, December 2, treating audiences to a front row seat to the two-time Grammy Award-winning country music star’s massive show.

On Friday, December 14, CBS will air back-to-back Christmas specials featuring colorized episodes of I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

On Wednesday, December 26, the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors will see honors doled out for Cher, Reba McEntire, and Hamilton co-creator and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.

Thursday, November 22

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS



9:00 AM-12:00 PM live ET; 8:00-11:00 AM live CT; 7:00-10:00 AM live MT; 1:00 PM-4:00 PM delayed PT



A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 58th year, the special, to be anchored by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City. Performers during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hanson and newcomer King Kong. A special performance will be announced closer to air.

Friday, November 23

Frosty The Snowman

8/7c



Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

8:30/7:30c



The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Saturday, November 24

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8/7c



In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30/7:30c



In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9/8c



This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

Tuesday, November 27

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8/7c



Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Sunday, December 2

Garth: Live At Notre Dame!

8/7c



The two-hour broadcast will capture Garth Brooks while he stages the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. This unique concert experience gives viewers a front-row seat to Garth Brooks’ electrifying performance.

Friday, December 14

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8/7c



Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!

9/8c

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From” (first presented on Jan. 3, 1961), 6-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday” (initially presented on March 31, 1965) the Petries’ romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.

Friday, December 21

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

8/7c



This two-hour, star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists. This year’s performers will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, December 26

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8/7c

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors during this two-hour program. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.