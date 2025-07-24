King of the Hill Favorite and Musician Chuck Mangione Dies at 84

Chuck Mangione has become a well-known name in the music industry, first gaining notoriety in the 1960s and continuing to create new music ever since. With more than thirty albums to his name, it is with heavy hearts that we report that Mangione has passed at the age of 84 of natural causes. With the family sharing a statement regarding the musician’s life, Mangione’s resume is worth revisiting as the music man became a star all across the entertainment world, especially within the world of Arlen, Texas in King of the Hill.

Mangione’s family confirmed the tragic news of Chuck’s passing in the Rochester Democrat And Chronicle, stating that the legendary musician had passed on July 22nd. The official statement reads as such, “The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on July 22, 2025.”

Mangione’s family also discussed their loved one’s relationship with music and his love for the fans worldwide that helped him become a household name, “Chuck’s love affair with music has been characterized by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiated from the stage. His appreciation for his loyal worldwide fans was genuine as evidenced by how often he would sit at the edge of the stage after a concert for however long it took to sign autographs for the fans who stayed to meet him and the band.”

Magione’s role in King of the Hill showed how the talented musician was more than happy to poke fun at himself using Arlen, Texas as the perfect venue. First appearing in the show’s premiere season, Chuck was the spokesperson for “Mega Lo Mart,” a fictional store that was clearly meant to parody the likes of Wal-Mart, Costco, Target, and other such big retailers. While Chuck was mentioned in the show’s final season, his last full appearance took place during King of the Hill’s eleventh season where he is seen performing at the wedding of Lucky and Luanne. On top of this animated series, Mangione also made appearances in live action television series such as Mangum P.I., Sharon, and Lois & Bram’s Elephant Show.

Earlier this year, creators responsible for the upcoming fourteenth season of King of the Hill confirmed that Mangione was not slated to be a part of the revival. While they left the door open for future appearances, these statements were made prior to his passing. Still, Mangione’s legacy on both the worlds of animation and music aren’t soon to be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Chuck Mangione during this difficult time.