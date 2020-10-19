The CRM Returns to Fear the Walking Dead in 603 Sneak Peek

The Civic Republic Military is flying back to Fear the Walking Dead. The black-wearing military force of the top-secret Civic Republic touched down in Fear last season, where a sleuthing Althea (Maggie Grace) had a run-in with CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) in Season 5 episode "The End of Everything." Isabelle nearly killed Al to prevent her from uncovering the truth behind the Civic Republic Military's classified mission — something about the future and "rebuilding what we all once had" — but let her off with a warning: "I want you to live. Don't chase this story, and do not try to find me."

In a sneak peek from "Alaska," where Althea and Dwight (Austin Amelio) go rogue during a recon mission, Al learns Isabelle is still out there. "The End of Everything" ended with a kiss goodbye before Isabelle piloted a helicopter to parts unknown.

Last October, Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg teased Isabelle's return when they said she could "pop up anywhere" in the expansive Walking Dead Universe. It's also possible Isabelle is the CRM soldier daughter mentioned by Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) over in World Beyond, which is set years after present-day action on Fear.

"That's all I can really tell you, is that I hope Al and Isabelle's paths cross again," Grace previously told TV Insider. "I personally struggle with how to have this character [Al], who is built on asking these questions and a true quest for the truth—this is certainly the greatest story she's ever uncovered. So even though it all made a lot of sense and preserved the most lives for her to walk away, in that moment, I think it's going to be really hard for her to shrink the horizons of her world."

She continued, "Based on who she is, it seems like she wouldn't be warned away that easily. When Isabelle says, 'You don't want to go there, it would take a really long time,' Al's the kind of person who would be like, 'Yes, I do.' She's undaunted by those kinds of concerns. So, we'll see!"

Grace added the existence of a top-secret civilization with operational helicopters would be "tough to forget" — even if their people threaten to kill in the name of "operational security."

Along with Dwight's return and more CRM ties, this next Die Hard-inspired episode of Fear is basically "Die Hard with zombies."

Along with Dwight's return and more CRM ties, this next Die Hard-inspired episode of Fear is basically "Die Hard with zombies." New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.