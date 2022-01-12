Cobra Kai Nearing Two Weeks Atop Netflix Rankings

There is no stopping the freight train of Cobra Kai. Netflix’s popular Karate Kid sequel series has been a massive hit ever since it was acquired by the streaming service in 2020, and the audience only continues to grow with the addition of more episodes. The fourth season was released in its entirety on New Year’s Eve and has been absolutely dominating the Netflix charts ever since. In fact, Cobra Kai has remained in the top spot on Netflix every single day for nearly two weeks.

Cobra Kai immediately took over the number one spot on Netflix’s rolling Top 10 list the day after it premiered, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It has been 13 days since the show arrived, however, and Cobra Kai hasn’t budged. The series isn’t reaching Squid Game levels of longevity just yet, but it could end up as one of Netflix’s biggest original seasons when all is said and done.

The only major competition for Cobra Kai in the immediate future is still more than a week away, with new episodes of Ozark arriving towards the end of the month. Until then, Cobra Kai will likely continue its impressive run.

You can check out Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Cobra Kai

“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

2. Stay Close

“When Carlton Flynn vanishes 17 years to the night after Stewart Green died, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of people connected to both men.”

3. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

4. The Colony

“A colony in space sends an astronaut back to Earth to decide the fate of the planet’s remaining inhabitants after the colonists become infertile.”

5. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

6. Hype House

“Get an inside look at social media’s most talked-about stars as they navigate love, fame and friendship while creating content and living together.”

7. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

8. Just Go With It

“After spending years pretending to be married, an unattached plastic surgeon meets The One — and enlists his assistant to pose as his soon-to-be ex-wife.”

9. Queer Eye

“Grab some tissues! An all-new Fab Five serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

10. The Longest Yard

“While doing time, a professional quarterback persuades a fellow convict and former coach to prepare a group of inmates for a game against the guards.”