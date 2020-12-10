Cobra Kai Fans Are Loving the Season 3 Trailer
Ever since the first two seasons of Cobra Kai made their Netflix debut back in August, fans have been aching to see the highly-anticipated third installment in the Karate Kid sequel saga. Fortunately, that time has almost come, as Season 3 is set to debut in early January. We don't have much longer to wait, but Netflix is helping to ease that period by showing off the first footage from the new episodes. On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled the first trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3.
The new trailer offered fans a glimpse at what has been happening since the devastating Season 2 finale, which ended with Miguel getting kicked off of a balcony and onto a staircase rail, leaving him in a coma. At the onset of Season 3, as we learn in the trailer, Robby is on the run for what he did to Miguel, and Miguel is wondering if he will ever be able to walk again.
The trailer also featured some major Karate Kid returns. Both Chozen and Kumiko, characters from The Karate Kid Part II, appeared in the Season 3 trailer, confirming that they would have a role in at least one of the new episodes.
As expected, fans of Cobra Kai have been freaking out ever since the trailer dropped. Take a look!
Stupidly Happy
I’m pretty sure this is at some sort of Holiday party for LaRusso Autogroup (looking at you, Courtney with that holiday card pic), and this is Johnny showing Daniel and/or Amanda that he did dress up, which makes me stupidly happy. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/UrESYIvyIZ— holiday kiri ❄️ (@lawrussorights) December 9, 2020
YES
Yes yes YES. #CobraKai https://t.co/QhBTw00wDV— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 9, 2020
More Exciting Than Spider-Man
Hot Take: I'm more excited for #CobraKai season 3 then Spider man 3 pic.twitter.com/2jrLhlzC95— TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) December 9, 2020
I'm Good
I’m good for the rest of the day. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/BNtAnHqwOV— amy susanne 🖕 (@sabrinaobscura) December 9, 2020
So Excited
I. Am. So. Excited. For. This! #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/Y0TbXfSdL0— Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) December 9, 2020
Best Trailer Ever
Best trailer ever! #CobraKai https://t.co/5kxcjc0KPN— Austin Trowsse (@Trowsse13) December 9, 2020
Can't Wait
Can’t wait for this! Pumped for the new season. #CobraKai https://t.co/Pz5fA2a3yB— Richie Illini Time 🏀 (@LodiDodi17) December 9, 2020
YEAH!
#CobraKai season 3 trailer! pic.twitter.com/Z6Nf5WoccK— 🅙🅘🅜🅜🅨 (@MindJackedJimmy) December 9, 2020
All I've Wanted
JOHNNY PUSHING DANIEL OUT OF THE WAY TO FIGHT THREE GUYS IS ALL I'VE EVER WANTED OUT OF LIFE!!!!!
AAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!#CobraKai— brihana davidson (Cobra Kai Kompanion) 🥋🐍🤓 (@brihana25) December 9, 2020
Cobra Walk
That #CobraKai Season 3 trailer made me hit you with the COBRA WALK!! pic.twitter.com/vFEcxRfKh0— Cobra Kai Kompanion Podcast (@CobraKaiPod) December 9, 2020