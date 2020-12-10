Cobra Kai Fans Are Loving the Season 3 Trailer

Ever since the first two seasons of Cobra Kai made their Netflix debut back in August, fans have been aching to see the highly-anticipated third installment in the Karate Kid sequel saga. Fortunately, that time has almost come, as Season 3 is set to debut in early January. We don't have much longer to wait, but Netflix is helping to ease that period by showing off the first footage from the new episodes. On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled the first trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3.

The new trailer offered fans a glimpse at what has been happening since the devastating Season 2 finale, which ended with Miguel getting kicked off of a balcony and onto a staircase rail, leaving him in a coma. At the onset of Season 3, as we learn in the trailer, Robby is on the run for what he did to Miguel, and Miguel is wondering if he will ever be able to walk again.

The trailer also featured some major Karate Kid returns. Both Chozen and Kumiko, characters from The Karate Kid Part II, appeared in the Season 3 trailer, confirming that they would have a role in at least one of the new episodes.

As expected, fans of Cobra Kai have been freaking out ever since the trailer dropped. Take a look!