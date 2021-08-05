Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed a new promo video for their hit series Cobra Kai, offering a tease of what's to come in the new batch of episodes but also revealing that the series will return this December. No official premiere date was announced in the date, but with five possible Fridays in December (one of them Christmas Eve, the other New Year's Eve) there's really only two different places the series could land (most likely December 3 or December 10). One place the show almost certainly will not premiere is Friday, December 17, the date that The Witcher season two will arrive on Netflix. Nevermind all that, check out the karate in the promo above!

Details about the new batch of episodes aren't yet public but series executive producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz previously told ComicBook.com that unity between Johnny and Daniel in season four will be a major focus of the action.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz said. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during season four."

As fans recall, Cobra Kai started out its life as a YouTube original but leaped to Netflix with season three. The show has become a major boon for the streamer and the creators have a plan for how they'll bring it all in for a landing when all is said and done.

"We’ve always had a set end game, as to where the story’s going, but we’ve said from the beginning that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it’ll take to get there," Hurwitz previously told Collider. "There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in Season 3 or will show up in Season 4. And then, there are ideas that just fall by the wayside. There’s no added pressure to elongate the series. We’re still having a blast making it. There’s still a lot more story to tell, in our minds.

Look for Cobra Kai season four on Netflix this December!