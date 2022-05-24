Cobra Kai Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Season 5

✖

Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai is returning earlier than expected, with its fifth season set to premiere on Netflix on September 9th. This fall will see the continuation of the Karate Kid saga that fans have enjoyed so much over the years. Many of the beloved faces from Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be back in action for Season 5, but there will also be some new names added to the call sheet this time around, making the cast even bigger.

According to Deadline, actress Alicia Hannah-Kim has joined Cobra Kai's fifth season as a South Korean sensei names Kim Da-Eun. Kim will factor into Terry Silver's plot to expand Cobra Kai franchises throughout the entire valley, so she will likely be a new villain on the series. Additionally, current cast member Dallas Dupree Young has been upgraded to series regular status for Season 5. Young plays Kenny Payne, a character that joined the show in Season 4.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai ended with Cobra Kai defeating the rival dojos and forcing them to close up shop for good. The final scene shows Daniel reuniting with Chozen, his former rival, hoping that together they can take down Silver. Following the debut of Season 4, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg spoke with ComicBook.com and explained what that surprise cameo could mean for Season 5.

"When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II," explained Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

"And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been," he continued. "Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

