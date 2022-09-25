Cobra Kai Season 6: Creator Confirms Plans for More Episodes

The fifth season of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix earlier this month, and fans of the Karate Kid series are eager to find out if a sixth season is coming. At the end of the newest season, the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is taken down by his students and exposed as a liar and a cheater while it's teased that John Kreese (Martin Kove) could be coming back as the show's big bad. While Cobra Kai hasn't been renewed yet by Netflix, creator Jon Hurwitz recently teased their upcoming plans (via Deadline).

"We're still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don't have an official Season 6 to announce yet," Hurwitz explained. "What we can say is that we're constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We're in our second month of production on that, and I think it's going to blow people's minds. But we're hopeful that there's going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won't be far behind, assuming everything goes as we're expecting."

Hurwitz explained that the creative team behind Cobra Kai will soon be tackling their Ferris Bueller project, "but that will not impact any Cobra Kai going forward." He explained, "It's really about working on Obliterated, getting through our production there, and then figuring out the path for more Cobra Kai."

Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). However, Hurwitz confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.

"Have you heard anything about a new movie for karate kid??? Is it real?" one fan asked on Twitter. "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well," Hurwitz replied.

