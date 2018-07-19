‘Code Black’ Alum Boris Kodjoe Joins ‘Station 19’ Season 2 at ABC

Fresh off the end of his CBS medical series Code Black, Boris Kodjoe has been tapped to recur on the second season of Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series Station 19.

The actor will play a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past on the series. His character is returning to Seattle FD after some time away, bringing with him new skills, new perspectives and an approach that doesn’t always fall in line with the members of Station 19.

The casting news, first reported by Deadline, comes as the firefighter drama’s first season finale saw the possible death of three major characters, leaving fans to wonder about the fates of Jack (Grey Damon), Travis (Jay Hayden) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) until the series returns in the fall.

Set in a Seattle firehouse two blocks from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Station 19 comes from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and was written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showruner Stacy McKee. The series follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the series revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and out of the firehouse.

TVLine reports the series averaged a 1.1 demo rating and a 5.4 million weekly total viewers during season one. The series ranks No. 3 among all ABC dramas, trailing only Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

Well before the series premiered, Grey’s Anatomy had set up the premise for the new show after series regular Ben Warren (Jason George) was contemplating leaving the hospital to join the firehouse. Station 19 leading lady Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was introduced on Grey’s midway through season 14 and the spinoff premiered on May 22 with a two-hour special.

Jaina Lee Ortiz stars as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes.

McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios produces.

Kodjoe is fresh off a co-starring role on CBS’ Code Black, which wrapped its three-season run Wednesday. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

Station 19 will return with new episodes Thursdays this fall at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.