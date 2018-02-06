‘Conan The Barbarian’ TV Series In The Works

It looks like the world of Conan the Barbarian might make its way onto the small screen.

Deadline is reporting that a Conan television reboot is in the work at Amazon. The project is courtesy of Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, and Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale alum Warren Littlefield.

Condal is creating and writing the series, the description for which can be found below.

“Conan retells the classic character’s story via a return to his literary origins. Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.”

Conan has a somewhat varied storytelling history, both in live action and in the pages of comics. The story has been brought to life in two animated series, one live-action series, a pair of Arnold Schwarzenegger-led films, and in a Jason Momoa-led (but widly unpopular) big screen reboot.

Within comics, Conan has a someone larger pantheon, being a part of the Marvel Comics world until 2003, before having stories published by Dark Horse and DC Comics. Most recently, the barbarian joined forces with Wonder Woman in a Gail Simone-written miniseries.

There is no telling when Amazon’s Conan series will enter production, or who will end up being cast in the titular role. Once the series does premiere, it will hopefully mark Amazon’s second foray into live-action fantasy, following a Lord of the Rings television series.