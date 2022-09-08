The Conners Bringing Back Another Original Roseanne Character for Season 5

The fifth season of The Conners is going to see some casting changes come to the beloved Roseanne sequel series. It was previously revealed that Michael Fishman is leaving The Conners heading into Season 5, ending his run as DJ Conner that began at the start of Roseanne in 1988. While Fishman is exiting the series, it has since been revealed that another popular name from Roseanne will be taking part in the upcoming season of The Conners.

Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan recently confirmed to TVLine that a character from Roseanne is coming to The Conners this fall, but they didn't reveal which character it would be.

"I can't reveal it, but there is someone coming from years' past," Helford teased. "It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back."

"I think people are going to be very surprised and go, 'Oh s-t!'" he continued. "It's someone who will very much be remembered from the previous show."

Caplan added that the character is "one that the tru fans are really going to appreciate," bringing even more mystery into the equation. Roseanne ran for 10 years in the '80s and '90s, and there were a lot of popular characters throughout its 200+ episodes. Trying to narrow that down is difficult.

The news of Fishman's exit last month took fans of The Conners by surprise, and the actor released a statement expressing his gratitude for being able to be part of the show over the last four seasons.

"It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner," Fishman said in the statement. "It's every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey. I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to Direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a Director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

"While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career," Fishman added. "I have a number of projects I am pitching as a writer, and am negotiating my next directing opportunities. Although I no longer have the privilege to portray D.J., my desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues. I appreciate all those who support and have supported my work. While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."