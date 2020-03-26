Celebrities Pay Tribute to Mark Blum After Actor Died From Coronavirus Complications

Beloved actor Mark Blum, whose work included Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, You, and Succession, recently passed away, following complications stemming from the novel coronavirus. News of Blum’s death first broke on Thursday, and was eventually confirmed by The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon, who made the announcement to fans on social media.

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus,” Damon wrote in a tweet. “Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human.”

With a career that spanned decades – and countless performances on the screen and stage – it’s safe to say that Blum’s work impacted quite a lot of people. A slew of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Blum, including quite a lot of people who served as his costars. Here are just a few of those tributes.

Madonna

Brent Spiner

So sad to say goodbye to my dear friend, Mark Blum. Will miss him forever. A very good man. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 26, 2020

Ron Perlman

It is clear, we will all lose people we know and love. Sweet dreams friend… https://t.co/OWo24SJJHU — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 26, 2020

James Gunn

Mark Blum was my brother’s first boss in NYC when we moved there. He was full of hilarious stories about this insane business & was always so kind to my brothers & me, back when we had nothing. Thank you, Mark. RIP. ❤️ https://t.co/5xkCbLmUdq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2020

Topher Grace

8 years ago Mark Blum played my deadbeat dad in the play Lonely, I’m Not, but he was the complete opposite in real life – generous, patient, funny. I was terrified to do live theater for the first time and he was as much a great teacher (mostly by example)… pic.twitter.com/ZJYmmHkkYC — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 26, 2020

Rosanna Arquette

Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you. https://t.co/r0QUGEYwVK — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

Cynthia Nixon

I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure. Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever. pic.twitter.com/vC5rlpRJtq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 26, 2020

Zach Braff

Mark Blum played my father in my very first film “Getting to Know You”. I was so nervous. He could not have been a kinder human being. He was a wonderful actor and he will be missed. #RIPhttps://t.co/Efy0omDGHY — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 26, 2020

Judith Light

Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble,so talented. Our time together in the play The Assembled Parties at MTC was a true joy

May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them — JudithLight (@JudithLight) March 26, 2020

James Van Der Beek