Craig of The Creek Learns Sign Language In New Episode





Craig of the Creek fans were thrilled to see the title character learn some American Sign Language in the most recent episode. “Dodgy Decisions” sees Craig take on Jackie, who the kids call “The Arm.” His new rival is deaf and ends up teaching everyone’s favorite hero some things on and off the blacktop. Cartoon Network worked with Southern California Black Deaf Advocates on the episode and used that consulting for details in the story. Rivals may end up friends, as is often the case in The Creek, but more importantly, there’s an opportunity to learn more about the world beyond the treehouses and jungle gyms.

Soon, fans will be getting a look at the movie for this show. Check out the description right here. “Craig of the Creek: The Movie” is an origin story of the Creek’s bravest explorer that could only be told through the scope of a movie. Craig Williams is the shy, new kid in town, longing for his old home and life,” a press release explained. “Little does he know, he’ll soon set off on the biggest adventure he could ever dream of. Treasure maps, pirate ships, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek are just the beginning in this treasure hunting epic!”

“In Craig of the Creek, Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Tiffany Ford, and the entire crew created a charming, imaginative, and inclusive world that represents the best in kids animation,” Sam Register, President, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation previously said. “We could not ask for a better foundation as we expand the stories of the Creek into preschool and long-form projects ensuring that Craig of the Creek is well on its way to becoming our studio’s next big kids franchise.”

“Dodgy Decisions” is airing on Cartoon Network this week and is available to stream on HBO Max.

