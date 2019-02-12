‘Crank Yankers’ Revival Ordered by Comedy Central

After a decade-long hiatus, Crank Yankers will be returning to Comedy Central with the same crew that created the show some 17 years ago. Announced at Comedy Central’s presentation during a Television Critics Association winter tour stop, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison have all signed on to bring the show back.

The three creators will serve as executive producers while Kimmel’s younger brother Jonathan has been tapped as showrunnner. Most recently, Jonathan Kimmel has served as a segment director on his older brothers’ late night talk show, after serving as write for the better part of three years.

According to Comedy Central, the show will be updated to reflect the changes in technology between the earlier part of the millennium and now. The channel says “the world’s favorite profane puppets will be pranking on phones, social media, e-sport platforms and any venue where trouble can be made.”

As for Jimmy Kimmel, he’s elated to have the opportunity once again to work on a show he calls his favorite.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” Kimmel said at the presentation. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

Crank Yankers originally debuted on Comedy Central in 2002 before moving to MTV2 for its last handful of episodes. In total, the initial version of the show had 70 episodes air over the course of four seasons. Voice actors for the show the first time around included the likes of Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes although it’s unclear whether any of the talent will return to reprise their roles.

There’s no indication when the show will return to Comedy Central, though shows often promoted at the winter TCA stop often times gain traction later in the year when the Fall television season rolls around.

