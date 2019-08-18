Crank Yankers Revival Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date

After more than a decade off the air, Comedy Central‘s raunchy puppet series is coming back to TV. On Wednesday, the network released the first trailer for Season 5 of Crank Yankers, which you can watch in the video above. Original creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison are all set to return in the same capacity, which means more of the same puppet madness is in store.

Wednesday’s debut trailer not only gave fans a small taste of what to expect when the show comes back, but also the official date of the Crank Yankers return. At the end of the trailer, it’s revealed that Crank Yankers Season 5 will be premiering on September 25th.

The new season boasts a voice cast that features Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Jimmy O. Yang, and Derek Waters. The three creators will also lend their voices to the series, as they did for the first four seasons.

Based on the trailer, it looks like popular puppet characters Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, The Truth, Terrence Catheter, and Mr. Birchum will all be returning for the new season.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” Kimmel said in Februrary when the new season was ordered. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

