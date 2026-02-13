6 Sega Games You Forgot Were Awesome

Sega might’ve gotten out of the console-making business a few decades ago, but the legendary developer continues to churn out hit games as a third-party studio. Most players immediately think of Sonic the Hedgehog when talking about Sega, but the company has several other fan-favorite hits, including Yakuza, Crazy Taxi, and many more. That said, there are quite a few great games from Sega’s long history that have largely gone under the radar. Of course, this list is only six games, and Sega has put out hundreds, so don’t assume this is the be-all, end-all for forgotten Sega games. Share your favorites in the comments.

Here are six great forgotten Sega games.

6) Hang-On

In the ’80s, Sega was one of the best developers for arcade racers. Out Run is probably the more popular of its offerings, but Hang-On (and its sequel Super Hang-On) are exceptional motorcycle racers that cleaned up in the arcades for Sega.

The original was one of the first arcade games to use 16-bit graphics, making it a landmark release for the company. As mentioned, it spawned one great sequel and a disappointing Saturn game. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much more from the series since, though players can play Super Hang-On on modern consoles thanks to it appearing in the Yakuza series.

5) Quackshot

Personally, I prefer to call Quackshot by its Japanese name: I Love Donald Duck: The Treasure of King Garuzia. Either way, this platformer turns Donald Duck into an Indiana Jones-like figure whose on a quest to save his nephews and track down an ancient treasure.

It is relatively easy, which was vastly different from most ’90s games based on kids’ cartoons. That said, there weren’t many better-looking games on the Genesis. Sure, Quackshot wasn’t doing anything revolutionary in the genre, but there’s something to be said about a welcoming platformer for a younger audience.

4) Ristar

Ristar was one of Sega’s attempts at making a hit mascot platformer. Yes, the developer had Sonic by 1995, but having another fan-favorite in the chamber was never a bad idea in the ’90s. Unfortunately, most players never bothered checking it because Ristar launched so late in the Genesis’ lifespan.

That’s a shame because Ristar is a solid platformer that would’ve benefited from a sequel or two. Sega has been more than willing to re-release it over the last few decades, but has never returned with a Ristar sequel. In addition to those re-releases, Sega has given Ristar a few cameo appearances in games like Shenmue and Sonic & Sega All-Star Racing, but it’s past time for him to get his grand return.

3) Shinobi

The Shinobi series has had more than a dozen releases over the years, yet it still feels overlooked by gamers. Thankfully, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance brought the series back into the public eye in 2025, quickly showing that the series still has juice. That said, it’s still worth recognizing how great those first few games were.

The picture above is from The Revenge of Shinobi, which is the third game in the series, but it’s been a classic since the start. The 1987 original featured some of the most sophisticated AI that players had seen to that point, and Revenge took things to the next level with jaw-dropping gameplay and gorgeous visuals. Simply put, more people should find a way to play the original Shinobis if they liked Art of Vengeance.

2) Sega Soccer Slam

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega Soccer Slam launched in 2002, which was when arcade sports games were in their heyday. Players had plenty of great options to choose from, but Sega Soccer Slam is among the best arcade games for soccer fans. The outlandish characters and wild gameplay were perfect for the time, and would be welcome in today’s simulation-dominated sports world.

It wasn’t quite as perfect as something like NBA Street Volume 2, thanks in large part to its less-than-stellar selection of modes, but it stood out from other arcade soccer games like FIFA Street and RedCard. While not as beloved as some of the other arcade sports of the era, Sega Soccer Slam deserves a sequel, if only to give players something new to play that isn’t EA FC.

1) Skies of Arcadia

Skies of Arcadia has a great RPG premise. You play as a young air pirate trying to stop an evil empire from destroying the world. They could’ve stopped at “air pirate,” and that would be enough to sell me. It also doesn’t hurt that some of the development staff worked on Panzer Dragoon, so you know the airship exploration is going to be great.

Thankfully, the studio knocked nearly every other aspect of the RPG out of the park. Skies of Arcadia blends that exploration with a great story, a compelling cast, and a solid battle system. Despite all the positivity around Skies of Arcadia, fans have never received a re-release, let alone a sequel. Sega has repeatedly said it has the appetite to do something with the series, but has yet to put its money where its mouth is.

