Creepshow Holiday Special Coming to Shudder in December

Fans were disappointed to learn earlier this year that Season Two of Shudder's Creepshow had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but showrunner Greg Nicotero has a few gifts up his sleeve, as the streaming service will be debuting A Creepshow Holiday Special on December 18th. This isn't the first surprise project fans of the series have been given this year, as last month saw the debut of an animated special in honor of Halloween, though this new special should have fans even more excited, as it stars Adam Pally and Anna Camp. A Creepshow Holiday Special lands on Shudder on December 18th.

In the holiday-themed, hour-long episode, “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call).

“The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion,” Nicotero shared in a statement. “Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed.”

“This year has been Shudder’s biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart, and gore galore,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, added.

Details of this episode were teased earlier this year, though, at that point, it was being billed merely as one installment of an upcoming episode. Now that Season Two of the series is back in production, it's possible that the creative saw the potential of the original story and managed to expand it to its own event, as opposed to making fans wait until the new season debuted in 2021 to see it.

Other stories in the upcoming season were previously described, "Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in 'Pesticide,' written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and 'Model Kid,' written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (Season One’s 'Night of the Paw'), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality."

Tune in to A Creepshow Holiday Special when it hits Shudder on December 18th.

