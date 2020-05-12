Creepshow Season 1 Blu-ray Release Date Delayed

The first season of Shudder's Creepshow debuted last year, but if you don't have a subscription to the streaming horror service or merely look forward to checking out how the debut episodes were brought to life, the wait for the series' Blu-ray just got a little bit longer, as it will now be released on June 2nd. The set was originally supposed to hit shelves on May 19th, with this delay being relatively small in regards to how many other releases are currently being delayed. For those unfamiliar with the series, AMC has also been broadcasting Season One episodes on Monday nights.

In the series, "A comic book comes to life in a series of twelve vignettes over six episodes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead, and medical marvels are just a few of the things to watch out for in this new series. You never know what will be on the next page."

The Blu-ray's special features are as follows:

Cast and Crew Interviews

Behind the Scenes Footage

Creepshow Season One Easter Eggs Featurette

Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Episode and Comic Art Photo Galleries

Comic Art Booklet, and more!

(Photo: RLJE Films)

Sadly, this isn't the only delay that the series has suffered, as showrunner Greg Nicotero confirmed earlier this year that production on Season Two of the series has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. One thing we can expect from the new season is that those involved will be driven by their passion for the source material.

“I needed all these amazingly talented people because they’re part of the essence of what Creepshow is," Nicotero noted last summer of Season One. "I like the idea that you can watch the first Creepshow [movie], and the comic book closes at the end... and then you could watch episode one of our show, and it’s like opening a new comic book."

He added, "It’s not a reboot, it’s not a retelling. George [Romero] and Steve [King] were so ahead of their time, because of their love for EC Comics. The shit that I love, it’s the same stuff that we all love. It’s Jaws, and Dawn of the Dead, and Salem’s Lot. The stuff that I could watch or read a hundred times. And now we have Creepshow — it comes, for me, from a place of love. I love this stuff so much. We’re all here for the same reason, and I’m grateful for the fans that support this.”

Grab Season One of Creepshow on Blu-ray on June 2nd.

Will you be adding the series to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.