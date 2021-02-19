Criminal Minds Revival in the Works for Paramount+

✖

One year ago today, CBS's Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end is apparently short-lived, though, as the ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ is reportedly interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries...with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters, although TVLine, who first reported the news, stressed that there are no deals in place for cast yet.

Paramount+, the rebranded identity of the streaming service currently known as CBS All Access, already has The Real Criminal Minds on their docket -- an unscripted show that provides a look at the real-life criminal profilers who helped inspire Criminal Minds in the first place.

The news comes a day after the passing of Harry Bring, a producer from The X-Files who worked on Criminal Minds for its last ten years.

"Today we lost a legend at 77 year young," Bring's son Brad said in a statement. "Harry Bring succumbed to a life full of laughter and hard work, dedication to family and friends and the love he had for Rhonda Leeds-Bring. He fought cancer for years and kicked its ass. That let him enjoy USC, the SF Giants, the Rams, hating on 45, and his grandkids a little longer. He embodied the Fight ON spirit of the Trojans."

In Criminal Minds, an elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can strike again. Each member of the "mind hunter" team brings his or her expertise to pinpoint predators' motivations and identify emotional triggers to stop them. The core group includes an official profiler who is highly skilled at getting into the minds of criminals, a quirky genius, the former media liaison who manages to adeptly balance family life and the job, and a computer wizard.

The series starred, among others, Matthew Gray Gubler, Shemar Moore, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Gibson, and Joe Mantegna.

Would you be excited to revisit the world of Criminal Minds? Sound off in the comments below!