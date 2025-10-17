Cult Lost Sci-Fi Show Returns For New Series 40 Years After It Was Canceled Too Soon

In 1987, a writer behind both Doctor Who and fellow classic sci-fi Blake’s 7 created his own sci-fi show, and while it lasted only 9 epsiodes, it’s gone on to achieve true cult status. The ’80s were an uneven time for sci-fi fans: even the formerly huge success of Doctor Who saw one hiatus and ultimate cancelation in 1989. But sci-fi never dies, and modern fans have brought new attention to some of the era’s best releases, including the under-appreciated gem that was Space Cops.

Developed by Chris Boucher, the 1987 series was set in 2027 and ran on Doctor Who‘s network, the BBC for just one season. Originally intended to run for 10 episodes, the intended 9th (“Death on Mars”) was lost to development issues, and the plug was pulled rather unceremoniously. Since then, Doctor Who audio release company Big Finish has released several mini-series continuations, starting in 2018. And now, Space Cops is back again, with a new six-episode miniseries starring original TV cast members David Calder as Commander Nathan Spring, Linda Newton as Chief Superintendent Pal Kenzy, and Trevor Cooper as Inspector Colin Devis. The series is titled Star Cops: Conflict and promises to put the team on the front line of a crisis that risks turning into all-out war.

Star Cops: Conflict Continues An Unfairly Canceled Sci-Fi Classic

Star Cops: Conflict is the first new Star Cops story since 2024’s Blood Moon came to an end. If you’re new to the franchise, think a cross between early Star Trek and police procedurals, with future crimes mostly based on the challenges of new technology. Sounds hauntingly appropriate these days. It took decades for the show to gain new interest, but the passage of time added gloss to the original 9 episodes, just as it did to early Doctor Who, and the problems that wee evident at the start became quirks. Sadly, the BBC scheduled it in a terrible slot and basically guaranteed it would never succeed. Now it’s a joyous oddity for 1980s sci-fi fans, and the characters more than justify reconnecting with them in audio form.

The main cast will be joined by Philip Olivier and Lynsey Murrell who reprise their roles as Inspectors Paul Bailey and Alice Okoro, from previous Star Cops audio dramas. And new guest stars include Andor‘s Ben Miles, Jessica Martin (Spitting Image), and Hannah Bristow (The Man Who Fell to Earth). The episodes will release from January to March, with Suspicion and Sabotage by Andrew Smith kicking things off, and then will return for three more episodes between September to November 2026. Sadly, right now, it’s the best way to enjoy the show, as the original is unavailable on any streaming platform in the US. Which should be rectified!

Here’s the synopsis for “Suspicion and Sabotage”: With Earth’s vital mineral resources running low, and worldwide suspicion over the true purpose of a mission to mine the asteroid belt, international tensions are running high. A series of suspected sabotage incidents at the Moon’s south pole, and an attempted assassination on Earth, threaten to provoke tensions to the point of war. Can the officers of the International Space Police Force avert an escalating catastrophe?

