Cursed Continues Its Reign as Top Scripted Series on Netflix
About a week and a half after Cursed made its first season debut on Netflix, the fantasy series remains the most popular scripted TV series on the entire streaming service. A couple of other titles have moved past Cursed on Netflix's Top 10 list over the last few days, but those are all either feature films or documentary shows. When it comes to scripted TV, nothing has been able to hold up to Cursed since it arrived.
On Monday morning's version of the Netflix Top 10, Cursed found itself at the #4 overall spot, ahead of any other scripted TV project on the service. Unsurprisingly, the #1 spot belongs to the new rom-com sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, which was just released on Friday. The next two positions belong to documentary shows Fear City and The Last Dance.
This is actually one of the rare times that movies represent half of the Top 10, as TV shows usually control the list. In addition to The Kissing Booth 2, the original Kissing Booth film also found its way onto the list this weekend. The Old Guard also continues its dominance on the service. Other titles on the list include the new season of Shameless and the original animated film, Animal Crackers.
You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below.
The Kissing Booth 2
"With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate."
Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia
"Five Mafia families ruled New York with a bloody fist in the 1970s and '80s, until a group of federal agents tried the unthinkable: taking them down."
The Last Dance
"This docuseries gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan's career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season."
Cursed
"Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people."
Shameless
"This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father."
Animal Crackers
"These aren't ordinary crackers — there's magic in the mix! And they're just the thing to bring this loving family's circus back to life."
The Kissing Booth
"When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend."
The Old Guard
"Four undying warriors who've secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal."
Down to Earh With Zac Efron
"Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live."
