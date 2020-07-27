Cursed Continues Its Reign as Top Scripted Series on Netflix

About a week and a half after Cursed made its first season debut on Netflix, the fantasy series remains the most popular scripted TV series on the entire streaming service. A couple of other titles have moved past Cursed on Netflix's Top 10 list over the last few days, but those are all either feature films or documentary shows. When it comes to scripted TV, nothing has been able to hold up to Cursed since it arrived.

On Monday morning's version of the Netflix Top 10, Cursed found itself at the #4 overall spot, ahead of any other scripted TV project on the service. Unsurprisingly, the #1 spot belongs to the new rom-com sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, which was just released on Friday. The next two positions belong to documentary shows Fear City and The Last Dance.

This is actually one of the rare times that movies represent half of the Top 10, as TV shows usually control the list. In addition to The Kissing Booth 2, the original Kissing Booth film also found its way onto the list this weekend. The Old Guard also continues its dominance on the service. Other titles on the list include the new season of Shameless and the original animated film, Animal Crackers.

You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below.