Cyber Monday Disney+ Deal Offers All the Baby Yoda for $5 Per Month

You’ve seen all of the Baby Yoda memes from the wildy popular Star Wars: The Mandalorian series but you still haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet eh? Kudos on your amazing willpower. However, the Cyber Monday deal that Disney just dropped might be enough to finally persuade you.

At the time of writing you can get one year of Disney+ for $59.99 right here, which works out to around $5 per month. That’s a savings of $10 on a yearly subscription and $2 per month on their month-to-month plan, which is already extremely affordable at $6.99. Just keep in mind that this Cyber Monday deal doesn’t include a free trial (don’t worry – you’ll love it). Naturally, it won’t be around long either, so take advantage of it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you probably know by now content like The Mandalorian, Marvel blockbusters, and animated Disney classics combined with a very affordable monthly membership fee have made Disney+ wildly successful out of the gate. If you need more persuading, make sure to check out all of our Disney+ coverage. You should also keep tabs on our Gear section for more Cyber Monday deals and upcoming Baby Yoda merch (Funko Pops are coming soon!)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.