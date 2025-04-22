Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Give Players Free Pokemon, but Not For Everyone

While players are no strangers to free Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, only select players in a specific country can claim this one. A special Ditto is being distributed to players in South Korea. The event is ongoing from April 25th to May 18th and players must visit the Lotte World Mall World Park or at the Lotte World Mall on the 2nd floor from May 1st to May 6th. This marks another free Pokemon being given out by The Pokemon Company following the recent Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gift code for Rillaboom. While not all players can claim this Ditto, it is a great gift for players in South Korea.

The free Ditto for South Korean players in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet is level 30. It is held in a Cherish Ball and has the ability Limber. It of course knows the Transform move. Additionally, it has the Classic Ribbon and Excited Mark, making it a unique Pokemon for collectors.

Only players in South Korea can claim this special Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. However, there is a chance it can come to the United States and other countries. The Pokemon Company has given away exclusive rewards like this before and then expanded upon the available regions later.

Ditto is an especially good Pokemon for two reasons. Foreign Dittos are able to increase the odds of breeding a shiny Pokemon thanks to the Masuda method. This can work with any foreign Ditto traded into the game, making it a hot commodity, especially if it has good IVs and EVs.

The other reason Ditto stands out is its usage in competitive Pokemon. Formats with powerful and normally banned restricted Pokemon make Ditto a fearsome opponent, as it can copy the opponent’s restricted Pokemon, increasing its trainer’s own number of restricted Pokemon. Players will need to use the Ability Patch to get its Imposter Hidden Ability for competitive play, but this is an easy item to acquire.

With the limited-time event and region-specific release, this Ditto will likely be one of the rare free Pokemon given away in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. If this gift remains exclusive to South Korea, players will need to trade in order to get their hands on it.