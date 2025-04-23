One of the Best Capcom Games Now Available for Free

One of the best Capcom games, and consequently one of the best video games of all time, is now available for free. The free Capcom game in question hails from 2008, the year of Grand Theft Auto IV, the year of Left 4 Dead, the year of Gears of War 2, Fallout 3, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Call of Duty: World at War, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Dead Space, Persona 4, Fable II, and Mario Kart Wii. It was a legendary year for gaming, including for fighting fans, who were treated to Street Fighter IV. What the best Street Fighter game is varies greatly depending on who you are asking, but the 94-rated Street Fighter IV is certainly among the best. And now it is available for free, kind of.

More specifically, a 2017 mobile version of the game, Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition, is now available for free on iOS and Android for all Netflix subscribers. This offer includes no ads, no extra fees, and no in-app purchases. Rather, it is a straight free download with no strings attached.

“Go blow for blow against warriors around the world. Rule the ring with your favorite fighters in this hard-hitting version of the classic arcade game,” reads an official description of the game on the App Store. “Take control of iconic fighters and test your mettle in hand-to-hand combat against players from all over the world. “Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition” perfects the original arcade game’s winning formula with a host of updates and refinements for mobile devices. Long-time Street Fighter fans will feel right at home, while adjustable difficulty settings and tutorials set newer players on the path to victory.”

Developed by Capcom and Dimps, Street Fighter IV was notably at the time the first original main installment in the series since 1997’s Street Fighter III, another fan-favorite entry. It debuted in 2008, but only in Arcade. Then in 2009 it came to PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. As noted, the free download is not for the original version of the game though, but a version that came in 2017, designed specifically for mobile.

