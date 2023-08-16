Daisy Jones & The Six: Even Stevie Nicks Wants a Sequel

Daisy Jones & The Six has been a surprise in the television landscape this year, earning multiple Emmy nominations and putting a song in the hearts of many viewers. As a new social media post reveals, real-life rock icon Stevie Nicks, whose band Fleetwood Mac loosely inspired the show's plot, has also become a fan of the Prime Video show. Nicks recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has watched Daisy Jones & The Six twice over now, and thought it was a beautiful take on her "own story" in the band. She also wished that Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie could have seen the show prior to her passing in November of 2022.

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Nicks' post reads. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Will Daisy Jones & The Six Get a Season 2?

Season 1 of Daisy Jones & The Six covered the vast majority of Taylor Jenkins Reid's original book, which chronicled the titular band forming, rising to prominence, and then reflecting on their careers years later. Still, some have begun to theorize about a potential second season, and series star Riley Keough has echoed that possibility.

"It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again," Keough explained in a recent interview. "I don't know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again."

What Emmys Is Daisy Jones & The Six Nominated For?

Daisy Jones & The Six earned a total of nine Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Camila Morrone.

The show also scored technical nods in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Supervision, and Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.