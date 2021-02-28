Maya Rudolph Returns to Saturday Night Live to Host in March

✖

Saturday Night Live has had some fun hosts in 2021 including A Quiet Place's John Krasinski, Watchmen's Regina King, and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy. Last night saw Nick Jonas pulling double duty as both host and musical guest. According to a new announcement from SNL, the show is going to be taking a break for a month, but they will return with a special guest: Maya Rudolph.

Not only was Rudolph a beloved SNL cast member for many years, but she often returns to the iconic stage. In fact, she won an Emmy last year for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Vice President Kamala Harris. "See you in March," SNL wrote on Twitter as they announced Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow. You can check out the post below:

See you in March! pic.twitter.com/tk3LItC0az — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021

Not only did Rudolph win her first Emmy last year, but she also earned her second. In addition to her SNL award, Rudolph also won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth.



Last night's SNL saw Jonas performing a new song from his album Spaceman, which deals with topics including the pandemic and isolation as well as his love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The performer recently talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his latest record and how he approached his songwriting.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas shared. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he added. "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

As for Rudolph, March 27th will mark her second time hosting the show. She last took on the role in 2012, however, she's popped up on the NBC show many times since, especially now that she's playing the Vice President.

Are you excited for SNL to return with Maya Rudolph next month? Tell us in the comments!