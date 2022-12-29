Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on the Ridiculously Long Episode Count for Disney+ Reboot

Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, and will set a record of the longest series produced by Marvel Studios. At a whopping 18 episodes, the duration of Born Again Season One is double that of the next largest live-action show from the House of Ideas. That episode count is entirely by design as the series will dive into the professional career of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he works as a top lawyer in Hell's Kitchen.

According to Cox himself, the series will resemble a courtroom drama as Murdock juggles his day job and his nighttime vigilantism.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox said in a recent interview with NME. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

In the same interview, Cox revealed he isn't sure how long he'll be playing Murdock, but he's going to make the most out of every chance he gets.

"You have to do everything in your power to enjoy the moments of success when you're experiencing them," he added. "I'm incredibly grateful Daredevil's coming back. I love playing this character. How much longer at my age can I play the lead in a superhero film or TV show? Not very long, probably."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!