Daredevil Becomes Kingpin's Biggest Supporter in New Born Again Set Photos





Daredevil: Born Again is once again in principal photography and a substantial portion of the series is being filmed on practical sets in and around New York City. Given there are plenty of Marvel fans in the Big Apple to watch the filming of the series unfold, an ample amount of set photos have surfaced online. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten their first looks at the live-action versions of White Tiger and Muse, while other snapshots have confirmed major plot points that will be involved in the series.

Now, even more set photos have shown Charlie Cox's eponymous vigilante seemingly coming out in support of Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) mayoral bid. In one of the set snapshots that surfaced online, Cox can be seen smiling while putting on a hat that reads "Fisk Can Fix It." In addition to both Cox and D'Onofrio, Arty Froushan's yet-revealed character can also be seen.

New looks at Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ 🎬 pic.twitter.com/9NDTpXkeuR — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 2, 2024

"I think the idea of Fisk as mayor is a big idea, and the, corruption, of course comes to mind," D'Onofrio told us of his take on Mayor Fisk earlier this month. "There is a million different ways to play that, and for me to play Wilson Fisk in these different situations is just a blast. I play him in domestic situations and in this kind of good and evil stuff, and then now I get the chance to play him as mayor. He's a really interesting character to bring into all these kinds of environments and scenarios. He's not a normal guy. And so it gets more specific and detailed because I approach him as a human being in these different environments."

Both Cox and D'Onofrio can be seen in Echo, which is now streaming in its entirety on both Hulu and Disney+. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.