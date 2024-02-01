New Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Tease Spicy Matt Murdock Moment

As it stood this morning, it was thought Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was in, at the very least, a situationship with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) given the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now that Daredevil: Born Again is once again shooting principal photography, an onslaught of set photos has been unleashed online. In the latest batch, Murdock is seen kissing Margarita Levieva's unknown character on a street somewhere in New York City.

It should be noted Murdock could still canonically be linked romantically with Walters given we don't know when Daredevil: Born Again is set. Perhaps this is something that takes place during The Blip, or sometime before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; or maybe, it's in the most recent part of the timeline and the Man Without Fear and Sensational She-Hulk have broken things off.

There's been speculation a character like Kirsten McDuffie may be appearing in the show, but many have speculated that's the character being played by Nikki M. James. In ComicBook's Call Sheet column on Daredevil: Born Again last year, we speculated the character could be a recast of Alice Eve's Typhoid Mary, who last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Iron Fist Season Two.

Both Cox and D'Onofrio can be seen in Echo, which is now streaming in its entirety on both Hulu and Disney+ The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

