Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale’s Major MCU Reunion Officially Explained by Krysten Ritter

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended on a pivotal note, which has set a bold new status quo for Season 3. (MAJOR SPOILERS!) Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) defeated his nemesis, “Mayor” Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the only way he knew how: by exposing himself as Daredevil in open court, and relying on his own testimony of events to be the final nail in closing the coffin on Fisk’s criminal and political empire. However, Matt paid a high price, as he was arrested for his vigilante work as Daredevil and locked up in the same prison as some of the thugs he helped bring down.

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The Season 2 Finale also concluded with a major development for Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter): her beau and baby’s daddy, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), finally returned home, after having to do international dirty work for Valentina Allegra’s man, “Mr. Charles” (Matthew Lillard). Now that the season is officially over, Krysten Ritter is speaking up and giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a few more details on where things stand with Jessica, Luke, and their daughter.

Krysten Ritter Explains Why Jessica Jones Needs Luke Cage For Her MCU Arc

Mike Colter as Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again / Disney+

According to Krysten Ritter, she needed a good (creative) reason to step back into Jessica Jones, the character she played for three seasons (and a few crossovers) in the “Marvel Netflix Universe” that streamed from the mid-to-late-2010s. The reason she focused on (and the comic lore provided) was Jessica’s evolution from acerbic loner private eye, to fierce momma bear and family girl – an evolution that required Luke Cage to pull off. “It was really about … when we’re bringing [Jessica] into Daredevil, let’s justify it. Let’s see what she’s doing,” she explained to The Wrap. “And that felt like a character — the most important thing for her character, there, was to bring him.”

Krysten Ritter Made A Personal Pitch to Get Mike Colter in the MCU

Krysten Rktt f

Ritter wasn’t scared to pursue getting the Jessica Jones/Luke Cage reunion onscreen in the MCU, and Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat was behind the idea. Since Ritter is actually friends with Mike Colter, when the opportunity arose, she called him personally to pitch it.

“I’m very close friends with Mike in real life, and there’s such a difference between how we are when we’re on my back porch, versus how we are when we’re in character,” Ritter explained. “Getting to see when he first walked through the door, I felt emotional, and it was a big day. It was like, Oh my God. It just felt like no time had passed, but also this, like, just magical thing that we’ve gotten to do together.”

Colter has been far more skeptical about ever getting a shot in the MCU ever since his Luke Cage Netflix series ended in 2018. However, Marvel fans suspected a Luke Cage MCU debut was on the horizon after Colter revealed preliminary talks between him and Marvel were underway. Needless to say, the buzz online suggests that Ritter’s instincts were totally correct while filming: seeing Colter’s Luke Cage appear in the doorway was another magical moment for the MCU fandom.

“Their relationship is just so special. So that was really exciting,” Ritter concluded. “I think the whole crew and everybody there felt it as well. And it was just so delicious.”

It’s already been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will see Matt Murdock’s old Defenders teammates reunite while he is locked in prison. So, Colter’s Luke Cage will be back in full force, with Jessica Jones at his side.

Daredevil Season 3 is currently in production. Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Discuss the Season 2 Finale with us on the ComicBook Forum!