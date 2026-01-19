Marvel Netflix Star Confirms MCU Talks (and It Could Happen Soon)

The Marvel Netflix universe was such a pivotal achievement that Marvel Studios has been importing it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last few years. It began with both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin both getting MCU appearances (in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively), and then the crossover became full canon when Daredevil: Born Again continued the story of the Netflix series within the MCU. Now Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to drop on Disney+ in a few weeks, and it will officially be weaving Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and her Netflix series lore into the MCU.

Fans of Netflix’s The Defenders events series have been keeping careful count: Daredevil and Jessica Jones are only half of the team, so what about the other half?

Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors Mike Colter and Finn Jones haven’t made the jump from the Marvel Netflix universe to the MCU, but today we can confirm that at least one of them is in talks about making the move.

Luke Cage’s MCU Debut Is Being Discussed

Mike Colter has confirmed that he’s had “conversations” with Marvel Studios about making a return as Luke Cage in the MCU. In a conversation with Shawn Stockman on his On That Note podcast, Colter revealed that Luke Cage’s return is a matter he’s already “had conversations” about with Marvel Studios: “I will say this: I’ve had conversations. I’ve had conversations, and I’ll leave it at that. I’ve had some conversations.”

Colter is clearly being very restrained with his wording, so as not to overpromise prematurely – but it’s still a pivotal quote from the actor. Diehard fans of Colter’s Cage have been disappointed with years of hearing the actor’s steadfast refusal to do more Marvel content.

In fact, Colter routinely told ComicBook, that he was “past” the role, stating in 2023 that “I don’t think about Luke Cage opportunities,” and that “I’m happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role.”

We also noticed that shift in rhetoric when talking to Colter again in 2024. As Daredevil: Born Again started taking shape, and more Marvel Netflix actors started gravitating toward the MCU, Colter seemed to open up a bit to the idea: “I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it,” Colter said. He then added that “I’m happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don’t have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I’m not holding anything back.”

Now, in 2026, Colter is all too aware of his own track record. He went to explain why time (and likely seeing his co-stars back in action) has changed his perspective on making another run as Luke Cage:

“Before I was [like] ‘no.’ Look, I love playing Luke Cage, but I also love acting, I love doing different things,” Colter explained. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to do something else.’ But I love the fans, and I love that world, and it’s been years now, so now I’m doing other projects, but I think to myself, ‘there’s some unfinished business there.’ And now I think I’ve reached the point where there’s some unfinished business, and Daredevil’s back… Jessica’s back.”

Is Luke Cage’s MCU Return Happening in 2026?

In his final statement on the matter, Colter hinted that one thing that may be attracting him back to Luke Cage is how soon he can get it done:

“We’re in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think. So yeah, we’ll see. I was giving no one hope before; I’m giving hope at least.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see the heroes and civil servants of NYC banding together into a coalition of resistance against the villainous authority of “Mayor” Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante agenda. Jessica Jones will be stepping in to help Daredevil in his crusade, and the Netflix series left room for Luke Cage to play a pivotal role in the story.

(SPOILERS) At the end of his Netflix series, Cage took the throne as the unofficial godfather of Harlem, keeping a tight leash on the underworld while also protecting Harlem and its people from outside agitators. Daredevil and Jessica Jones could certainly use help from Cage.

In fact, Colter was at a convention last year and may have already let it slip that Luke Cage will be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and could have a fight sequence with the Kingpin!

“We haven’t had a scene,” Colter teased. “The thing about it is, this is Vincent, but when Vincent comes on set… it’s not him anymore, he goes somewhere else, and then it’s going to be scary. So I’m kind of interested in seeing him in character, being across from him, because he’s going to be a different person. I’m probably going to be intimidated, just like everyone else. It’s like, ‘Oh, sh*t, I’m doing a scene with Vincent today.”

If not now, Colter could still return in any number of future MCU projects set in NYC, from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to The Punisher special presentation that’s on the way – or in subsequent seasons of Daredevil: Born Again and any spinoffs it creates, including another Defenders team-up.

Now the only question left is: what will the MCU do about its Iron Fist?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 4th.