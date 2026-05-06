All 7 MCU Shows Releasing After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

As Daredevil: Born Again season 2 comes to an end, there are many more exciting projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to look forward to. The MCU has grown into one of the most expansive franchises in modern media, adapting the many stories and characters of Marvel Comics onto the big and small screen alike. Despite initially being exclusively made up of movies, the MCU has since branched out into TV projects, many of which have earned the respect of critics and fans alike. The TV shows of the MCU seem to have found their stride as the Multiverse Saga continues, with several great projects finding considerable success.

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The release of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 marked the latest in a string of popular MCU releases, picking up season 1’s cliffhanger ending and furthering the story of one of the franchise’s best-loved street-level heroes. However, even as season 2 of Born Again reaches its conclusion, the MCU is already set to deliver a wealth of incredible TV to follow it up. While some have concrete release dates that are fast approaching, and others are simply confirmed for some time in the near future, here is every MCU show set to release now that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is over.

7) The Punisher: One Last Kill

After reprising his role as the Punisher in Born Again season 1, it was announced that Jon Bernthal would star in a feature-length MCU special of his own. 2026 will mark the return of the Punisher to the MCU in The Punisher: One Last Kill ahead of his upcoming appearance in the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Set for release on May 12, 2026, on Disney+, The Punisher: One Last Kill is the MCU’s next TV release after Born Again season 2.

6) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, so his return in the second season of the animated MCU show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is unsurprising. Set in an alternate universe in which Norman Osborn serves as Peter Parker’s mentor, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to continue with the release of season 2, currently tipped for a late 2026 release. Though it’s not part of the main MCU timeline, it’s another highly anticipated release in the franchise.

5) X-Men ’97 Season 2

After the first season’s massive popularity, the return of X-Men ’97 can’t come soon enough for many fans. The animated series serves as a revival of the beloved animated X-Men TV show of the 1990s, with its second season tipped for release sometime in mid-2026. The success of season 1 sets X-Men ’97 season 2 up as one of Marvel’s most exciting upcoming TV projects, especially as a third season is already confirmed to be in the works.

4) VisionQuest

The ending of WandaVision set up an MCU story back in 2021 that is set to finally be paid off in late 2026. VisionQuest will see the franchise revisit Vision’s story after the events of WandaVision that led to his resurrection, finally picking up one of the franchise’s most frustratingly loose plot threads. The cast of VisionQuest will bring back not only Vision but several other MCU characters, making its release hotly anticipated among many fans.

3) Wonder Man Season 2

Wonder Man is one of the more recent MCU TV releases, but a second season of the Disney+ show has already been confirmed. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams made his MCU debut in early 2026, establishing the titular Wonder Man as one of the MCU’s most powerful new heroes. The continuation of his story within the franchise has been confirmed, but no release date has yet been announced for Wonder Man season 2.

2) Marvel Zombies Season 2

Despite the first season receiving only mixed reviews, Marvel Zombies will return for season 2. The show is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, and effectively serves as a spin-off of the What If…? episodes focused on a zombie apocalypse in the Marvel Universe. Marvel Zombies season 2 isn’t thought likely to release until 2027 or possibly late 2026, though no official date has been set.

1) Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

After the conclusion of season 2, one of the most obvious MCU shows to look forward to is Daredevil: Born Again season 3. The show is set to continue with many of its most popular characters returning, picking up where season 2 left off. Currently tipped for release in March 2027, Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will further establish the street-level heroes of the MCU in their ongoing battle with Kingpin and other villains.

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