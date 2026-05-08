Daredevil: Born Again Season 3’s Villain Return Officially Explained by Creator (& It’s Because of Season 1 Mistakes)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 looks set to fix one of the first season’s biggest missteps. Born Again Season 2’s epic ending saw Matt Murdock reveal his secret identity to the world, a masterstroke that brought down Wilson Fisk but also saw Matt himself consigned to jail. Matt’s ex Heather Glenn, who had been obsessed with vigilantes and targeted by the serial killer Muse in Season 1, seemed to be broken by the experience; it set her up to become Lady Muse, a villain who’s only recently made her comic book debut.

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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Dario Scardapane has admitted this is an attempt to fix a problem the show inherited in Season 1. “This was a weird one because it had to do with a plot line that we inherited, that I felt we didn’t do justice to: the original Muse storyline in Season 1. Because of what was filmed and what wasn’t filmed and what we could use and not use, it didn’t have the heft that I thought Muse deserved. But, again, we were limited by what we could shoot and what we had time and money for,” he explained.

“Then I was really, really interested in the psychologist who’s dealing with trauma and is in this realm of Matt and Fisk. She has all these kinds of characters that are wearing masks. She’s been brutalized by a vigilante. In her mind, she started to confuse serial killers with vigilantes and became a press mouthpiece for Fisk. What happens if she literally puts on that trauma, and that trauma solves a lot of her conflict? We talked to Margarita [Levieva] about that. It seems supernatural if you watch the way it’s progressing, and now we have a Muse that isn’t just dropped in. Now you have the [character] development of, why would she become this thing? Why would she go to such a dark place? And I think you understand it. I don’t think anybody’s prepared exactly for where this is going, and that’s still fun.”

Heather Glenn Will Become a Terrifying Villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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Heather has certainly had a difficult journey in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. In truth, her fall doesn’t just seem psychological; there’s always been a supernatural element to Daredevil (notable in the original Marvel Netflix show’s Hand plots). This season trod a careful balance, showing a broken woman who’s dealing with trauma but may also be being literally haunted by a demonic influence. The Hell Lord Mephisto is real in the MCU, after all, so it’s quite possible the MCU’s Muse is an entity that passes from host to host, twisting and breaking them.

It will be fascinating to see how Daredevil: Born Again Season 3’s Lady Muse arc plays out. Heather is likely to experience the mask as the power fantasy she claimed it was for vigilantes, meaning she’ll use it to exercise power over others. It’s reasonable to assume that will include the people who have emotionally scarred her; she’s sure to blame Karen Page in particular. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a rematch between Karen and Heather, one that builds on the tremendous confrontation scene where Heather attempted to interview Karen for Fisk. Heather may also be helped by Buck, who seems to conenct strongly with her.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 apparently has quite a number of different villains, so the writers will need to work hard to balance the plots. This season struggled to do so; Heather’s was one of the more consistent arcs, but even hers was relegated to the background most of the time. Given Born Again Season 3 will literally bring back the Defenders, the expanding cast list does give cause for concern. That said, Scardapane appears to consider this a fix to a Season 1 problem, so it can only be hoped Marvel take this seriously.

Daredevil: Born Again streams on Disney+. Discuss Season 2 (including the Finale) with us over on the ComicBook Forum!