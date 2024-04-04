Daredevil: Born Again Adds Evil Dead and Physical Star Lou Taylor Pucci in Top Secret Role

Daredevil: Born Again continues to add fresh talent to the mix. Today, Deadline reports that Lou Taylor Pucci has joined the Disney+ series. TV fans might know him from Physical over on Apple TV+. As of now, there is no work on who Pucci will be playing in Daredevil: Born Again. But, there are a number of characters who have not been announced yet. On the TV side of things, fans might know him from You, Shameless, American Horror Story and You're the Worst. In movies, he's been in Evil Dead (2013), The Informers and Fan Boys. There's a lot of ground to cover there and because of so many varying roles, its hard to figure out how he would fit into Matt Murdock's story.

The big pull for fans is the prospect of having Charlie Cox and Vincent D'onofrio back in the fold as Daredevil and Kingpin. Fans have been praying for some kind of revival for years and their prayers got answered by Marvel Studios. Even outside shot returns like Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll have been brought back for Daredevil: Born Again. There have been teases of further inclusions from the Netflix days. But, very little of that has been officially confirmed yet. For now, fans are just going to have to make do with the information available.

Jon Bernthal Is Back In The Fold

(Photo: Netflix)

It's been quite the week for fans of the Netflix show revival. Daredevil: Born Again is filming outside and that means wild set photos of everyone. Yes, even Jon Bernthal joining the fray as The Punisher. Collider recently grabbed a hold of the star to ask about his imminent entry into the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again might be the most-hyped Marvel project of next year. Bernthal and all the people involved know that the expectation are sky high. He's ready for people to get to see Frank Castle again because he knows how much fans love him.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal said. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Getting Daredevil Into The MCU

(Photo: Disney+)

Fans were so pleased to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, there was not confirmation that the Netflix iterations of these characters were MCU canon until last year. Series star Vincent D'Onofrio laid out how Daredevil's old show found its way into the Marvel Studios side of things with The Hollywood Reporter. During The Hollywood shutdown last year, the decision was made to have things hook up directly to the Netflix Defenderverse.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now.' So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing," D'Onofrio recalled. "It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we're all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now."

