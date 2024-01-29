Will Daredevil: Born Again Kill Off Karen Page or Foggy Nelson?

Daredevil: Born Again is once again filming principal photography, picking back up after a months-long hiatus due to last year's Hollywood labor strikes. Given the show is going back to the days of the Daredevil series originally streamed by Netflix, it's largely filming on practical sets in New York City. That has resulted in the release of dozens of set photos, revealing all kinds of tidbits from the production in just a single week. The snapshots have already revealed the apparent live-action debuts of both White Tiger and Muse, and they've also reunited Daredevil's Big Three: Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

Longtime fans of the character and his live-action adaptations are flying pretty high given the recent success in not only getting Cox to reprise his role as the Man Without Fear, but to have Daredevil: Born Again effectively turned into the fourth season of the original Daredevil series after a flurry of creative changes. Those good feelings may soon be over given rumors that are starting to swirl online.

Is Daredevil: Born Again killing off Karen Page and Foggy Nelson?

If you know one thing about the comic series Daredevil: Born Again is based on, it's that you need a traumatic event for Murdock to go through to set him on his downward spiral. Within the comic story itself, that happens after Karen Page gives up Daredevil's identity in order to score some heroin.

Even though Marvel Studios has started to do release TV-MA programming, that premise is a little much for the Disney-owned streamer and it's totally plausible they'll decide to changes thing. Not only do we know the demented serial Muse will apparently appear in the series, but Bullseye is also returning. If you think back to the final moments of Daredevil Season Three, you'll remember Bullseyes (Wilson Bethel) had his back broken and required surgery. Now that he's back, he could be looking for vengeance.

On the opposite side of the equation, the Daredevil fandom is arguably at the most positive it's ever been and such a move would be so polarizing with those who will be tuning in, it might give Marvel Studios great hesitation to pull such a move.

