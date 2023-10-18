Daredevil: Born Again Star Leaves Social Media Amid Reboot Changes

With many changes afoot for Daredevil: Born Again, one of the show's leads has decided to leave social media behind. Over the weekend, Marvel favorite Vincent D'Onofrio deleted his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. According to a thread shared by the Full Metal Jacket alumnus, it was a decision he'd been mulling over for quite a while.

"So everyone i'm going to leave X. I'm going to leave very soon," D'Onofrio shared on the service (via The Direct). "To my amazing and loyal followers: You know I have been contemplating this for a long while. Today is the day. I leave you for now with much love to you all."

The actor then deleted his account from the service entirely. In follow-up posts, D'Onofrio shared he's also thinking about deleting his Instagram profile as well.

"Don't think I'm going to be spending anytime on any platform. Feeling like leaving Instagram today as well. I'll come back soon or maybe later. I don't know. Maybe with a brand new account," he added. "I wrote this once: 'Time stops when I'm with you. Airplanes halt in the sky. The three children still, hands raised to a ball stuck hanging in the air. All others disappear and you and I at a table in a meadow somewhere in the world embraced in conversation and lust. We lived there. I'm there still I believe. I believe that time stopped when I was with you.'"

As of this writing, D'Onofrio's account is still active on Instagram albeit private, meaning he and his team have to approve anyone that requests to follow him.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest information on Daredevil: Born Again! The first three seasons of both Daredevil, as well as The Defenders limited series, can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.