Netflix Marvel Star Teases Return Ahead of Daredevil Reboot

One of Marvel's DefenderVerse stars might be teasing something big on social media. On Instagram Stories, Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter posted an image of her in a very familiar t-shirt (credit to The Cosmic Marvel for getting a picture.) The Netflix series star is pictured wearing the exact same design her Marvel hero wore during that previous series. Adding fuel to these flames is the fact that Marvel Studios is currently shooting Daredevil: Born Again in New York. Tons of images have surfaced from that production. Some of the familiar faces present in those pictures sent social media into a frenzy last week. Just imagine if all of those characters were to make a return?

As Daredevil: Born Again creeps closer and closer, fans wonder what elements of the Netflix series will remain a part of the larger picture. ComicBook.com recently reported that Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel will be returning for the Marvel series. If that weren't enough, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are back in the fold as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson too. So, if you were heavily invested in the Netflix era of Marvel Television, this whole project feels revelatory in a real way. For now, the other returns are just dangling out there as irresistible carrots for the audience to chase after.

Krysten Ritter On A Marvel Return

When it comes to Jessica Jones, her show was a bright spot of the Netflix era. ComicBook.com spoke to Ritter about a possible return and she sounded absolutely down for a return role where it makes sense. Daredevil: Born Again might be the perfect on-ramp to start bringing The Defenders into the fold.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter began. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she would add. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

What About The Other Defenders?

Another massive return candidate from the defender verse would be John Bernthal's Punisher. Now, the Frank Castle is already reportedly going to play some kind of role in Daredevil: Born Again. No one knows what that is at this moment. However, at the beginning of the pandemic, Bernthal talked about how much people loved The Punisher. Whatever form Frank Castle takes next, you can bet that they're going to put their best foot forward.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said at the time. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

