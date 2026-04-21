Daredevil & Jessica Jones Team Up In Exclusive New Born Again Season 2 Clip

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is about to give viewers the Defenders reunion they’ve been waiting for, as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones team up at last. The partnership between Marvel Television and Netflix was a success, right up until the moment it wasn’t; when the shows began to wind down in 2018, it seemed as though the popular characters would be shelved. But we’re in the second coming of these heroes now, with Daredevil blazing the trail. Jessica Jones is about to make her mainstream MCU debut too, in tonight’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, episode 6.

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ComicBook is proud to exclusively release new footage from episode 6, featuring Daredevil and Jessica Jones teaming up against Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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This is the Team-Up We’ve Been Waiting For

Ritter was an absolute standout among the Marvel Netflix characters, universally praised for her phenomenal performance. It certainly helped that the Jessica Jones show started off with one of the best seasons of Marvel ever released, with Ritter and David Tennant’s Kilgrave playing against one another in phenomenal fashion. Marvel Netflix’s Defenders arc didn’t land particularly well, but Ritter and Cox made an incredible team. It’s thrilling to see Jessica Jones back on the small screen again, and the team-up is a delight.

The clip serves as a useful reminder that Jessica Jones is no Superman character. She may have super strength, but Jessica is as vulnerable to gunshots as any normal human being. This adds nice tension to the fight scene, because the AVTF agents are a true threat to her. In fact, there’s a sense in which Jessica is in more danger than Daredevil, simply because she doesn’t have his agility. At one point, Daredevil’s super-senses warn them reinforcements are coming, and the warning saves Jessica’s life.

No doubt Daredevil: Born Again will finally tell us what Jessica has been doing since Jessica Jones Season 3. Like all Marvel Netflix shows, this was actually set before Thanos’ snap, meaning it’s been nine years in-universe since we last saw her on-screen. When we last saw Jessica, she had returned to helm Alias Investigations, and she was one of the few vigilantes to be widely embraced by New York. There was also an exciting dynamic between Jessica and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage; the two have a child together in the comics. It will be thrilling to see how their relationship has developed in the MCU as well.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, episode 6 releases on Disney+ tonight.

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