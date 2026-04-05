Every Marvel Netflix Character Who’ve Now Appeared in Spider-Man Movies

The Marvel TV shows released on Netflix introduced some truly brilliant characters, and some of them have already crossed over into the MCU’s other projects. Beginning with season 1 of Daredevil in 2015, Netflix built a continuity of connected Marvel shows, including a crossover series, The Defenders, that brought its heroes together. The Marvel Netflix shows delivered several fan favorites, which led to disappointment when they were seemingly disowned by the MCU proper. However, since then, several characters from those shows have returned, establishing themselves alongside the iconic heroes of the MCU. The Marvel Netflix characters seem to be drawn to one hero more than others, though.

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Since Spider-Man joined the MCU, he has featured both in solo movies and alongside the Avengers. In his solo stories, he has come across several other street-level Marvel characters, establishing a distinct connection between Spider-Man and the characters of Marvel’s Netflix series. With more crossovers between the two now set to occur, here is every Netflix character who already has or is otherwise confirmed to appear in a Spider-Man movie.

4) Daredevil

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As two of the MCU’s greatest street-level heroes, Spider-Man and Daredevil have already crossed paths in the franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home marked Charlie Cox’s triumphant return to his Marvel role in an unexpected cameo that officially confirmed the connection between the Marvel Netflix shows and the MCU proper. Though it was only a brief cameo, Cox appeared as Matt Murdock, who arrived to give Peter Parker legal advice after his secret identity was exposed to the world. While they are, as yet, unconfirmed, there are also rumors that Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

3) The Punisher

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It has been known for some time that the Punisher would make his MCU return in 2026, after having been reintroduced into the franchise in season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. After making his debut in Daredevil season 2, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher went on to star in his own series, establishing himself as something of a fan favorite. As well as starring in an MCU special presentation, the Punisher is confirmed as part of the cast for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he will appear alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

2) The Hand

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While technically not a character but an organization, The Hand seems poised to make its cinematic debut in the MCU. Best known as the sworn enemies of Daredevil, The Hand is an evil and mystical organization of powerful martial artists and criminals, but it seems that they will also have some trouble with Spider-Man in the MCU. As seen in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Hand is set to appear alongside the iconic hero in the MCU, where it seems they will battle one another. Specifics of The Hand’s inclusion are yet unknown, but they’re another example of something from Marvel’s Netflix series to make it into an MCU Spider-Man movie.

1) Sheila Rivera

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The latest character to make the leap from the continuity of the Marvel Netflix shows to a Spider-Man movie is Sheila Rivera. Introduced in Daredevil: Born Again, the MCU successor to the Marvel Netflix shows, Rivera serves as a high-ranking member of New York’s local government under Wilson Fisk. It has been confirmed that she will feature in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where she will seemingly present the hero with the Key to the City. It doesn’t seem likely that she’ll feature heavily in the movie, but she’s another character to bridge the gap between the Netflix continuity and the MCU’s cinematic projects.

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