6 MCU Character Returns Confirmed & Teased for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 & 3

Daredevil: Born Again became the anchor of the street-level Marvel Cinematic Universe after a narrative rehaul turned it into an official revival of The Defenders saga. The initial season proved highly successful among critics and fans, effectively bridging the gritty tone of the original streaming productions with the broader cinematic continuity, despite some pacing problems caused by the rehaul. Marvel Television recognized this monumental achievement by greenlighting a third season before the second block of episodes even premiered, an unprecedented move that underlined the importance of Daredevil to the MCU’s future. The current broadcast of the second season validates this corporate confidence, delivering high-stakes storytelling that has been even better received than season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again.

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Beyond its core narrative, Daredevil: Born Again serves as a grand stage for reintroducing legacy elements back into the central continuity. For instance, the production seamlessly integrated fan-favorite figures such as Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), ensuring that the emotional history of the original saga remained intact. The series also welcomed the familiar faces of Josie (Susan Varon), Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), enriching the tactical chessboard of Hell’s Kitchen as they align with or against Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). This strategy transformed Daredevil: Born Again into a nexus point for urban heroes and villains, with many more characters rumored and confirmed to return in the show.

6) Kate Bishop

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The Swordsman’s imprisonment and sham trial in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have laid the groundwork for one of the MCU’s most underutilized characters to step back into the spotlight. Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) share a fraught history from Hawkeye, where Kate initially suspected her mother’s fiancé of criminal activity before the series revealed he had been manipulated by Eleanor Bishop’s (Vera Farmiga) own dealings with Fisk. Now, with Duquesne stripped of his freedom and subjected to a rigged psychiatric evaluation designed to paint every vigilante as a public threat, Kate has both personal and ideological reasons to join the resistance. A New York-based archer who crossed paths with Kingpin during Hawkeye and has since gone largely absent from the MCU, Kate Bishop’s return makes perfect sense for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

5) Elektra

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The Hand’s confirmed presence in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day has significantly increased the odds that Elektra (Élodie Yung) will resurface in Daredevil: Born Again. Since Elektra served as the organization’s last known leader following the events of The Defenders, her connection to any Hand storyline is necessary for continuity. Furthermore, 2025 rumors claimed that Yung had filmed scenes for the series, after Yung herself published mysterious training photos on social media that included a devil emoticon. Elektra’s r arc across Daredevil Season 2 and The Defenders was cut short before she received any meaningful resolution, and a version of the character who functions as Matt Murdock’s most complicated ally, rather than merely a Hand instrument, could give the series one of its most compelling dynamics yet.

4) Claire Temple

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The references to Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have grown from subtle to unmistakable across the first five episodes. The Season 2 premiere referenced Metro-General, the hospital where Temple practiced throughout the Netflix era, and Episode 5 pushed further when Daredevil told an injured Bullseye that he knew a nurse who could treat him without alerting the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Given that Fisk’s crackdown has made conventional medical care a liability for anyone connected to the resistance, Temple’s particular skill set would be a welcome addition. Dawson has previously expressed genuine enthusiasm about reprising the role, and her continued relationship with Disney through Ahsoka makes scheduling a less significant obstacle than it once was.

3) Danny Rand

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Set photos published by The Wrap in early April 2026 confirmed that Finn Jones is returning as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Jones appeared alongside Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter in the images, with all three actors together in costume for the first time since The Defenders wrapped in 2017. Jones also confirmed his involvement directly, commenting on Colter’s Instagram post with a casual acknowledgment that the secret was out. The timing carries narrative weight. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has confirmed The Hand’s return as a major antagonistic force, and Iron Fist’s entire mythology in the MCU is rooted in that organization’s history. If Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 absorbs that plot thread, Rand will have a concrete reason to return to the MCU.

2) Luke Cage

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The same set photos that confirmed Danny Rand’s return also established that Mike Colter is back as Luke Cage for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. The images drew immediate attention for the details of Cage’s costume. Colter was photographed in a yellow shirt and black vest, a combination that comic book readers recognized as the look the character wore during his tenure as mayor of New York City — a role Cage assumed in the aftermath of the “Devil’s Reign” storyline, the very arc that Daredevil: Born Again has been adapting since its first season. A separate image that Colter himself posted and later removed showed Charlie Cox in an orange prison outfit, suggesting Murdock’s arc takes a severe turn before Cage arrives to help reshape the street-level balance of power.

1) Jessica Jones

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Jessica Jones is the most significant confirmed return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and since Ritter is confirmed to appear in three episodes, she’ll be a constant presence for the show’s final stretch. Her arrival is preceded by a trailer that confirms Jessica has a daughter. The development tracks with the comics, where Danielle Cage is the child Jessica shares with Luke Cage, a detail that creates a direct structural link to the Season 3 set photos confirming Colter’s return. Jessica Jones was one of the Netflix era’s most critically acclaimed individual series, and bringing Ritter back for a multi-season run positions Daredevil: Born Again as the definitive continuation of the entire Defenders saga.

Which returning MCU character do you believe will have the most significant impact on the future of the street-level universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!