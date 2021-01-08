Dave Creek, Bob's Burgers Character Designer, Dies After Skydiving Accident

✖

Dave Creek, who most will know from his character design work on Bob's Burgers, has died after a tragic skydiving accident. Cartoon Brew reported that Creek passed away from injuries sustained in a skydiving accident last weekend, and soon after tributes from his colleagues and friends came rushing in. Creed was the lead character designer on Bob's Burgers and had been a part of the show from the very beginning, and you can find tributes from his colleagues below. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

First came a tribute from Bob's Burgers writer Wendy Molyneux, who said, "If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. 💔"

Brooke Keesling wrote "100% devastated to lose wonderful, sweet, super-talented Dave Creek today. Sending all of my love to you. Fly free and I hope to see you again someday, on the other side. 💔

Update: Dave had a skydiving accident on Sunday, and passed away this morning after putting up a good fight for his life. I didn’t mean to be vague by not posting how he passed originally. 😭💔"

In addition to Bob's Burgers, Creek worked on projects like Central Park, Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brow, and Brickleberry, and when he wasn't working on a show he would build miniature treehouses around bonsai planets. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.