Darth Maul’s New Lightsaber Form Is the Perfect Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter Egg

The new animated series Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord has been full of exciting character moments for the fan-favorite former Sith, but one visual cue has longtime fans cheering. In a recent episode, Darth Maul debuts a dual-wielding lightsaber form that serves as a direct Easter egg for the classic video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II. This visual callback not only looks incredible but also works on a brilliant meta-level because of the voice actor bringing Maul to life.

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Throughout his long and tumultuous history in the franchise, Darth Maul has been synonymous with iconic weaponry. Fans first fell in love with his intimidating presence when he ignited his original double-bladed lightsaber in The Phantom Menace, and his later use of the legendary Mandalorian Darksaber in The Clone Wars only cemented his status as a formidable warrior. Now, as Shadow Lord sheds new light on his attempts to build a ruthless criminal empire in the galactic underworld, the creators have given him a brand-new combat style. This undeniable nod to the beloved LucasArts era bridges the gap between the current canon animation and the rich history of Star Wars gaming.

The Force Unleashed Connection

During a confrontation in the later episodes of Shadow Lord, Maul splits his signature double-bladed weapon into two separate hilts. He then strikes a very distinct pose, holding the blades backward behind his back in a reverse-grip stance. This combat stance directly mirrors the iconic fighting style of Starkiller (Galen Marek), the protagonist of The Force Unleashed video game series. In The Force Unleashed II, Starkiller famously dual-wields his lightsabers using this exact reverse-grip method, hacking and slashing his way through Imperial forces with a highly aggressive, fast-paced technique.

Check out gameplay footage of Starkiller’s dual, reverse grip blades, below:

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And the scene from Shadow Lord:

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Seeing Maul adopt this hyper-specific stance is a massive thrill for fans who grew up playing the 2008 and 2010 action-adventure games. Because Maul is forced to adapt his fighting style to survive a particularly tense sequence, this transition to a dual-wielding reverse-grip feels entirely earned within the narrative. It proves that the creative team behind the new Disney+ series has a deep reverence for the extended history of the franchise, ensuring that these classic Legends elements are respectfully woven into the current continuity.

The Sam Witwer Link

This split-saber stance is highly appropriate because actor Sam Witwer voices Maul in Shadow Lord. Witwer famously provided both the voice and likeness for Starkiller in The Force Unleashed. After his acclaimed performance as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, Witwer successfully transitioned to voicing Maul across multiple animated projects. Having Maul use Starkiller’s signature combat form is a perfect homage to one of Witwer’s very first Star Wars roles.

Lucasfilm Animation

The connections to The Force Unleashed go even deeper in Shadow Lord. The animated series features a new droid character named Spybot, who is voiced by David W. Collins. Collins is a lead sound designer for Skywalker Sound and the voice behind the combat training droid Proxy in The Force Unleashed. Proxy was tasked with aiding (and attempting to kill) Starkiller, creating a fantastic 16-year reunion for Collins and Witwer.

While the dynamic between Maul and the chaotic, unhinged Spybot is different, it is a brilliant Easter egg to have the two actors once again voicing a dark side user and their unique droid companion. Their chemistry remains incredibly entertaining, adding another layer of depth to the criminal underworld Maul is trying to conquer.

New episodes of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord release Mondays on Disney+.