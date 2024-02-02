Dave Season 4 Gets Bad News as Lil Dicky's FXX Series Goes on Hiatus

The third season of FXX's Dave starring Dave Burd AKA Lil Dicky came to an end last summer, and the finale featured some shocking guest stars. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the comedy series' fourth season, but a new report featured an upsetting update. According to Deadline, the series is going on hiatus and there are "no current plans" for a new season. Burd is reportedly focusing on other things in lieu of continuing the series. The good news? The show hasn't been officially canceled. In fact, the break is being compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm's release style, which has been airing on HBO on and off for over 20 years. This makes sense considering Jeff Schaffer co-created Dave and has been an executive producer on Curb throughout its entire run.

"Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true," Burd explained. "But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past 5 years, I've poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership."

"After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP," an FX spokesman added.

What Is Dave About?

Dave stars Burd as a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky, described as "a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world."

Dave was created by Lil Dicky and Jeff Schaffer, who also serve as executive producers alongside Saladin K. Patterson, Greg Mottola, Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, Scooter Braun, Mike Hertz, Scott Manson, and James Shin.

Stay tuned for more updates about Dave.