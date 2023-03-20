Dave Season 3 Trailer Shows Lil Dicky Romancing Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet

Dave Season 3 will be premiering on FX in a few weeks, and the latest trailer gives us our best look yet at what the new season will bring. Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd is finally on the fast road to rap stardom – as signified by his first cross-country tour. As the new trailer hints, Dave will see personal relationships with his crew come up against his public persona – while that same public persona could be the very thing keeping Dave from what he truly wants: love.

One big surprise in this new trailer is seeing Dave’s ex-girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak) return in such a prominent role as a member of the tour. Dave Season 1 saw the rise of “Lil Dicky” come at the cost of Dave and Ally’s relationship; Season 2 saw Dave teetering on the brink of emotional collapse, trying to figure out how to move on without the supposed love of his life. This Season 3 trailer makes it look like Dave and Ally have reached a much better place as friends, with Ally openly inquiring about his “Looking for Love Tour”.

For Marvel fans, the big draw of this new trailer will be seeing Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet getting silly with Lil’ Dicky; Bennet will appear in a recurring role as Robyn, a photographer from Wisconsin who shoots Dave and co. on tour – and clearly strikes up a bond with the rapper.

What Is FX’s Dave About?

Dave is the semi-fictional story about rapper/comedian Dave “Lil’ Dicky” Burd. The show uses the framework of Burd’s life and career (a suburban Philadelphia Jewish kid who moved out to LA to pursue his rap dreams) for a surrealist comedy that ruminates on what it is to be modern celebrity, and just how weird the world of Hollywood is. Dave is probably most comparable to Atlanta, which starred rapper/comedian Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover.

However, Dave tends to be much more meta than Atalanta – especially with its depiction of Hollywood. Season 3 will be packed with celebrity cameos that include Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker were all confirmed for cameos – with even more surprises in store for viewers: “That’s just a fraction [of the guest stars] and the fraction I haven’t named, will blow you away,” Lil’ Dicky teased at the TCA presentation.

Dave Season 3 premieres on FX on April 5th.