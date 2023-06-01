Dave Season 3 Finale Features Deadly Meeting With Brad PItt

Dave's third season has wrapped up, with a fairly spectacular celebrity guest appearance that goes beyond the normal brief cameo. A-list actor Brad Pitt, who it turns out was already a fan of Dave before series creator Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd reached out to him about an appearance, came in to play a version of himself in the fan-favorite FXX series. It's the first time he has appeared in a TV comedy since Friends in 2001, which should give you a sense of how picky Pitt is about stuff like this.

Pitt's appearance will be submitted for a Best Guest Star Emmy, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. In the episode, Rachel McAdams arranges for Pitt to have a walk-on role in Lil Dicky's music video, only for the two to be kidnapped by a deranged fan (Bella, played by Tenea Intriago), who (among other things) forces Pitt to rap.

"None of us thought it was going to work, except Dave," showrunner Jeff Schaffer said of the Pitt cameo.

"First season, before the show was even out, it would be, 'Oh, hey, I hope you like my music videos,' or 'You believe in me as a human being to an extent, as we barely know each other,'"Burd told Rolling Stone recently. "But a guy like Brad Pitt isn't going to get in a show that he doesn't think is one of the best shows. Because I have this show out, it's a lot easier for a guy on Brad's level to believe in it. It didn't take me moving mountains to get Brad Pitt in the show. I just knew Brad Pitt really loved the show. And I knew Drake. When I met Drake, he told me our show was one of the most important shows of our generation. So when I'm getting feedback from these people, I in my heart believe that if I ask them to be in it, they maybe say yes. And of course, it's a scheduling nightmare. But at the end of the day, it's the show. Yes, they like me interpersonally, but it's not like any of the guest stars are great friends of mine, other than Benny Blanco. The show itself, they're able to see it for what it is. And it's very good. Sometimes, I do feel like this show can be overlooked. And to have people like that, who are two pillars of the industries this show is circling around, say, 'I want to be part of that' – nothing can feel better."

You can see the synopsis for the series below.

Dave stars Burd as a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky, described as "a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world."

Dave was created by Lil Dicky and Jeff Schaffer, who also serve as executive producers alongside Saladin K. Patterson, Greg Mottola, Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, Scooter Braun, Mike Hertz, Scott Manson, and James Shin.